MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 278 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.34. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

