Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,524,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

