New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 102,159 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Fortive worth $36,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $58,488,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $52,244,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

