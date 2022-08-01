Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Edison International worth $37,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Up 3.5 %

EIX stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

