Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $39,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

