Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,788 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of nVent Electric worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

