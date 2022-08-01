New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,732 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $43,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $13,048,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

