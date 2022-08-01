New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $45.47 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Citizens Financial Group worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $37.97 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

