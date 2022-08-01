Savant Capital LLC Has $214,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $399.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.71.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

