Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

