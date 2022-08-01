Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,790 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $35,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

