Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $484,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $123.50 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

