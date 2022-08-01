Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EWL opened at $43.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

