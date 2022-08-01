Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $133,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $99.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,729. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

