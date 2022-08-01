Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.90.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

