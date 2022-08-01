Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 148 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 1,548.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,886 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 69,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

