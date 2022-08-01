Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

