Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

IJT stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

