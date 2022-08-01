Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENB opened at $44.93 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

