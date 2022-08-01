MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.5 %

WTRG stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

