MCF Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

