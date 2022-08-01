MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

