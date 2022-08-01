MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 42,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.62. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

