MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Down 0.1 %

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.