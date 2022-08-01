104 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $388.91 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

