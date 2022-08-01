1,300 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

WES opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

