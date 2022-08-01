Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $251.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

