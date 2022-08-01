New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.78% of CMC Materials worth $41,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 392,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $59,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,903 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

