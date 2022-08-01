Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 148,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.89 and a 200-day moving average of $312.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

