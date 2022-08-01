New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.31% of Neogen worth $43,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Neogen Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Neogen

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.