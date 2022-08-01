Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,350 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.20.

Shares of CME opened at $199.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

