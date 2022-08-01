MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 413 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

MKC stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

