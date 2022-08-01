WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.