MCF Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.