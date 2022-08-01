Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

