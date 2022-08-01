New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,487,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

