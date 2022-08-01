New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 139,078 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.18 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.