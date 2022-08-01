17,750 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 2,334.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 94,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,921 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI opened at $2.81 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

