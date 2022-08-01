Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $477,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LULU opened at $310.51 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.