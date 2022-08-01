Financial Architects Inc Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

