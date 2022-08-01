Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after buying an additional 1,524,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,678,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,262 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,618,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 335,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNR opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

