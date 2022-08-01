Savant Capital LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.04) to GBX 360 ($4.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

