Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.3 %

NLY opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

