California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fortive worth $39,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,563,000 after buying an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 109,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE FTV opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

