Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,018 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 154,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.09 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

