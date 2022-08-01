Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.71 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

ED opened at $99.27 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.