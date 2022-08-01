Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 52,159 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of General Mills worth $41,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

