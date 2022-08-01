Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

HPE opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

