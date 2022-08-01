Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Coupang worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $13,376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth $713,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.47. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

