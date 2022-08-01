Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,358 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

NYSE NUE opened at $135.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

